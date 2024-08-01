Water Leakage in New Parliament Building Sparks Controversy and Criticism: Video

In a startling revelation: a significant water leakage has been reported in the newly inaugurated Parliament building, raising serious concerns about construction quality and the structural integrity of the multi-billion-rupee project.

The incident has ignited a wave of criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who have called out the ruling BJP government for allegedly compromising on basic construction standards.

Water Leakage in the President’s Lobby:

The water leakage occurred in the Parliament lobby frequently used by the President of India, just a year after the building’s completion. The incident has exposed critical issues related to the building’s weather resilience, especially considering the recent monsoon rains that have swept across the capital.

Call for Immediate Action:

The AAP has urged the government to take immediate corrective measures and ensure that the Parliament building is equipped to withstand adverse weather conditions. They emphasized that the focus should shift from lavish spending to sustainable nation-building practices.

Public Sentiment:

The news of the water leakage has sparked widespread discussion among the public and on social media platforms. Many citizens have expressed their disappointment, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in government projects.