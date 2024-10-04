Water Quality Declines During Ganesh Idol Immersions: TGPCB Report Highlights Increased Suspended Solids and Turbidity

Hyderabad: A recent report by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has highlighted a decline in water quality during the Ganesh idol immersions at Hussain Sagar Lake. The board conducted water quality assessments at six locations around the lake before, during, and after the festivities.

The findings from this year’s analysis reveal a significant increase in Total Suspended Solids (TSS) and turbidity during the immersion process across all monitored locations. While there was a decrease in these values after the immersions, they remained higher than pre-immersion levels.

Additionally, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) showed an upward trend at four out of six sites, most notably at the platforms near NTR Park. Elevated levels of Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) were also recorded, although these indicators decreased post-immersion.

The report further noted an increase in the total Coliform count during the immersion period, with a slight decline afterward. However, Coliform levels at Lepakshi Handicrafts continued to rise after the immersions. Heavy metal contamination, particularly Chromium, was detected at five of the six sites, but concentrations were within permissible limits.

When compared to the previous year’s data, there was a general decrease in TDS values in 2024, except at Platform No.1 near NTR Park, where they remained steady. Other water quality parameters, including COD, DO, and BOD, showed consistent results across both years.