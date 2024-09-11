Water Released from Srisailam Project Amid Rising Inflows

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains in the upper regions of Karnataka, the inflow of water into the Srisailam Dam, jointly managed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has significantly increased. In response, officials have opened two gates of the dam to release water downstream.

The inflow into the dam was recorded at 1,44,155 cusecs, prompting the release of 1,23,258 cusecs of water through the two gates. The current water level stands at 883.80 feet, just below the full reservoir level of 885 feet.

The release of water is expected to help manage the rising levels and ensure safety, while also providing water to downstream regions. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as inflows continue to rise due to ongoing rainfall in the upstream areas.