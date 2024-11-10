Water Shortage at KMC Super Specialty Hospital Affects Patients and Dialysis Services

The KMC Super Specialty Hospital in Warangal is facing a severe water shortage due to maintenance work at the Deshaipet Filter Belt, which has led to a disruption in the water supply.

Despite prior notice of the upcoming maintenance, hospital authorities failed to store adequate water, causing significant difficulties for patients and medical staff.

Also Read: Telangana CM lays foundation for Ghat Road

The water crisis has severely impacted the hospital’s operations, with patients, especially those undergoing dialysis, bearing the brunt of the situation. Dialysis services, which are critical for many patients, have been halted due to the lack of water, leaving them in distress. Other essential services, such as sanitation and patient care, have also been affected by the shortage.

Authorities have been urged to take immediate action to resolve the issue, including ensuring a continuous water supply and implementing contingency plans for such emergencies in the future. Patients and their families are anxiously awaiting a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis.