Telangana CM lays foundation for Ghat Road

Mahabubnagar: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a ghat road and elevated corridor at the Kurumurthy Swamy Temple in Ammapuram, Chinna Chintakunta Mandal, Mahabubnagar district.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister performed a special puja at the Kurumurthy Swamy Temple. The ghat road and elevated corridor project is estimated to cost Rs 110 crore.

The event was attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha, local MLAs, and other officials.