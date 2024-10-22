Water Supply to be Disrupted in Hyderabad for Two Days

Hyderabad: A leakage has been detected in the 2375 mm diameter MS pumping main of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-3, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad. To fix the issue, repair work will be carried out from 6 AM on October 24th until 6 PM on Friday, October 25th.

During these 24 hours, several areas with water reservoirs will experience disruptions in their drinking water supply. The affected areas include Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Sheikhpet, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Tatti Khana, Lalapet, Sainikpuri, Moula Ali, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Vasavi Reservoir, Badlanagar, Devender Nagar, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, Kasmatpur, and Pedda Amberpet.

Officials have advised residents in these areas to make necessary arrangements in advance.