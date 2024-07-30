Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 84, Kerala declares 2-day mourning

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government declared a two-day statewide mourning given the devastating landslide that claimed the lives of 84 people till Tuesday evening.

In the wake of the natural disaster at Churalmala in Wayanad district, the State Government has announced official mourning on July 30 and 31, Chief Secretary Dr. Venu V said in a message.

The Government expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and property damage.

During the period of mourning, the national flag should be flown at half-mast and public ceremonies scheduled by the government should be postponed.