Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi asks people to fight against BJP-led Central Govt

Wayanad: AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Union Government was trying to weaken the rights of the people and appealed to the people to unitedly fight for the core values of the Constitution, and the better future of the country.

Priyanka was here in Kerala to thank people for getting her elected to Parliament by a huge margin in the recent by-poll.

Addressing a public meeting at Mananthavady Gandi Park, on the second day of her visit to Wayanad. Priyanka thanked the people for electing her as an MP by a huge margin.

She said “I am proud of your support” and added “I dedicate this huge win to all UDF workers and the voters of Wayanad.’

Priyanka assured the people of the constituency that she would always stand with them, be their voice in Parliament for a better future, and never let them down.

She also promised to visit Wayanad frequently, meet all sections of people, fight for their needs and put their problems before the Government for early solution.

Priyanka said, “We are fighting against the forces who are trying to divide the people and destroy the rights of the people” and appealed to people “to stand with the Opposition to fight against the BJP-led Union Government”.

She said, her first job was to learn Malayalam.

Priyanka also held roadshows and public meetings at Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta and visited all other four constituencies in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts to meet the people during her maiden visit after taking oath at Parliament.