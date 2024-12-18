Telangana

Weather Update: Asifabad Records Lowest Temperature at 5.9°C in Telangana

the minimum temperature in most parts of the city on Wednesday morning was above 10°C.

Abdul Wasi18 December 2024 - 13:26
Hyderabad: A severe cold wave has gripped Hyderabad and Secunderabad, along with several districts of Telangana.

Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature in the state, with Sirpur experiencing a minimum temperature of 5.9°C. This was followed by Bela in Adilabad, where the temperature dropped to 6.0°C.

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the minimum temperatures over the past 48 hours have remained in single digits in some areas. However, the minimum temperature in most parts of the city on Wednesday morning was above 10°C.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s weather data, the lowest temperature recorded in Hyderabad between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning was 10.7°C in Rajendranagar. Other areas, including BHEL, recorded 10.9°C, while the University of Hyderabad registered 11.1°C.

The ongoing cold wave is expected to persist, with residents advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the chilly weather.

