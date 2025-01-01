Weather Update: Kashmir Valley Faces Cold Wave with Snowfall and Rain Predicted

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing a tight grip of the cold wave, as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecasts light snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days. The cold weather conditions are expected to intensify, affecting both residents and travelers in the region.

Kashmir Faces Cold Wave as Snowfall and Rain Approach

According to the latest statement from the MeT Department, two western disturbances (WD) will pass over Jammu and Kashmir in quick succession from January 1. These disturbances are expected to bring a mix of snow, rain, and cloudy conditions throughout the region.

The MeT forecast specifies that the period from January 1 to 2 will see a feeble western disturbance, resulting in generally cloudy weather with light snowfall in scattered areas. On January 3 to 6, a moderate western disturbance will cause light to moderate rainfall in the plains of Jammu and snow in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with the peak of this weather activity expected to occur from the evening of January 4 to the afternoon of January 6.

From January 7 to 10, the weather will remain generally cloudy, with dry conditions expected across the region.

MeT Department’s Advisory for Tourists and Travelers

The MeT Department has issued an important advisory, urging tourists, travelers, and transporters to plan accordingly due to the expected snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures. The icy conditions on roads, especially in higher altitudes, could cause difficulty in travel, and travelers are advised to follow all traffic and administration advisories.

There is also a possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches on January 4 and 5, which could further impact road conditions and travel. Visitors to popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg are advised to take extra precautions and check weather conditions before venturing out.

Temperature Drops Across Jammu and Kashmir

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing freezing temperatures, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 4.4°C, Gulmarg at minus 8.8°C, and Pahalgam at minus 7.6°C on January 1. The cold wave has intensified across the region, with Jammu city registering 8.4°C, Katra at 5.7°C, Batote at 2.5°C, and Banihal and Bhaderwah experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

The Dal Lake in Srinagar, along with many other lakes in the Valley, is partially frozen due to the harsh cold, a sign of the intense winter conditions gripping the region.

Intense Winter Cold Expected to Last

This period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir, known as the Chillai Kalan, began on December 21 and will last until January 30. This 40-day-long stretch is characterized by freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, making it the most challenging period of winter for the region.

Health Advisory for Vulnerable Groups

In light of the severe cold conditions, the health department has issued an advisory urging people, particularly children and the elderly, to take precautions against prolonged exposure to the cold. Hypothermia, frostbite, and respiratory ailments are common risks associated with the extreme temperatures during this time of year.

The head of the Cardiology Department at Government Medical College Srinagar emphasized that international studies link winter deaths to the constriction of blood vessels, leading to myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) and heart failure. Additionally, respiratory problems compounded with constricted blood vessels are significant causes of health issues and fatalities during the winter months worldwide.

Preparing for the Intense Cold and Snow

As the cold wave continues to tighten its grip on Jammu and Kashmir, residents and visitors are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to stay safe. While the scenic beauty of the snow-covered landscapes is a major attraction for tourists, the harsh winter conditions necessitate careful planning and preparedness.

With the threat of heavy snow in higher reaches and the ongoing cold temperatures, travelers are urged to follow local advisories and avoid unnecessary risks. By staying informed and cautious, the people of Jammu and Kashmir can navigate through this challenging weather period with safety and well-being in mind.