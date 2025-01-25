WEF Not Just About Inking Agreements, but Networking with Influential People: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that a visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, is not only about signing agreements but about networking with influential figures to gain valuable insights into global trends.

Chief Minister Defends WEF Visit Amid Criticism

Addressing a press conference on his recent visit to Davos, Naidu brushed aside criticism from some quarters, including the YSRCP, that the high-level delegation led by him returned with no tangible outcomes. The critics had claimed that the visit focused on Naidu’s self-promotion while other states forged significant deals.

Networking and Knowledge Enhancement at Davos

“Davos is a place for networking. The whole world goes there for four days. Country heads, ministers, and corporations are all present,” said the Chief Minister. He added that there is a common misconception about Davos, with many focusing solely on the number of MoUs signed and the money invested.

Naidu emphasized that the WEF is an opportunity to connect with some of the best minds, learn about emerging global trends, and enhance knowledge in various fields.

Meeting Key Figures and Gaining Global Insights

During his visit, the Chief Minister held one-on-one meetings with several influential figures, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Naidu noted that meeting such individuals in their home countries would have been a monumental challenge, requiring visas, appointments, and other obstacles. He stressed that attending the WEF allowed for engagement with global leaders in one place, under one roof, in just three days.

Key Topics of Discussion at WEF

Naidu pointed out that discussions at the WEF largely focused on green energy, green hydrogen, natural farming, IT, Artificial Intelligence, and deep tech, among other crucial topics. He said that the knowledge shared during these discussions was highly valuable for Andhra Pradesh’s development.

The Chief Minister also shared that he participated in 27 one-on-one meetings, attended four roundtable conferences, and joined three congress sessions during the summit, highlighting the significance of the interactions.