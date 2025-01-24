Part of Under-Construction Terminal at Rajahmundry Airport Collapses; Report Sought

Amaravati: A portion of the under-construction terminal at Rajahmundry Airport, located in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, collapsed on Friday.

Following the incident, the Union Civil Aviation Minister has requested a report on the matter.

No Casualties Reported as Workers Were Absent

Fortunately, no workers were present at the site when the collapse occurred, and as a result, no one was injured. A few iron grills from the under-construction building fell during the afternoon, although the exact cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

The officials breathed a sigh of relief, as the mishap did not lead to any fatalities or injuries.

New Terminal Construction Details

The new terminal is being constructed next to the existing Rajahmundry terminal, which was renamed Rajamahendravaram in 2015. The foundation stone for the new terminal was laid in December 2023 by then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Features of the New Terminal

The new terminal, which is being built at a cost of Rs. 350 crore, will cover an area of 17,029 square meters, four times larger than the existing terminal. The facility will feature three aero bridges, modern connectivity options, 28 check-in counters, and sustainable features.

Once operational, the new terminal will handle over 2,100 passengers during peak hours and 30 lakh passengers annually, increasing the capacity nine times from the current terminal.

Airport Overview

The Rajahmundry Airport spans 1,200 acres and has a 3,165-meter runway, which can accommodate large aircraft such as the Boeing 377 and Airbus 321. The airport also boasts six parking bays and connects to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with 126 flight movements per week.

With the new terminal’s completion, the peak passenger load will increase from the current 225 passengers to 2,100 passengers.

Cargo Terminal and Future Developments

Responding to a request from Rajahmundry MP Bharat Margani for the construction of a cargo terminal, Minister Scindia stated that once the new passenger terminal is built, the airport will be able to accommodate larger narrow-bodied aircraft, paving the way for future cargo operations.