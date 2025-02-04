West Bank in Crisis: Is the Gaza Ceasefire About to Collapse?

Ramallah: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has raised alarms over the escalating violence in the West Bank, warning that recent developments threaten to undermine the fragile ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The agency condemned the destructive actions by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp, stating that controlled detonations have led to extensive destruction, leaving large areas of the camp in ruins.

Destruction in Jenin Raises Concern Over Civilian Safety

In a press statement, the UNRWA expressed concern over the lack of prior warnings before the demolitions, which it says put civilian lives at risk. The agency described the situation as dire, noting that the Jenin camp has become a “ghost town” after nearly two months of continuous violence. The UNRWA’s comments highlight the deteriorating living conditions for residents, who have faced escalating violence in recent months.

Palestinian Presidency Condemns Israeli Actions

The Palestinian presidency also condemned Israel’s actions, particularly its ongoing military operation in the West Bank. Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned that Israel’s expanding military presence in the West Bank, aimed at displacing Palestinians, could trigger further escalation. He emphasized that the Palestinian people would not accept any plans for forced displacement or the establishment of an alternative homeland.

Israeli Security Operation in West Bank: Casualties and Displacement

Since the launch of Israel’s “Iron Wall” security operation on January 21 in Jenin and other areas of the northern West Bank, at least 29 Palestinians have been killed, according to Rudeineh. The operation, which Israel claims targets militant groups and dismantles “terrorist” infrastructure, has also resulted in the demolition of several residential blocks in the Jenin and Tulkarm camps.

Further escalating the situation, Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kamil confirmed that approximately 9,000 residents, or over 75% of the camp’s population, have been forcibly displaced by Israeli forces.

Ceasefire in Gaza at Risk

The military actions in the West Bank come just two days after the Gaza ceasefire was implemented, which had initially raised hopes for lasting peace. However, the violence in the West Bank threatens to derail the fragile ceasefire, as it risks fueling further tensions and possibly sparking a new cycle of escalation.

Also Read: UNGA President Philemon Yang’s Visit to India: What Global Issues Will Be Addressed?

West Bank in Crisis: Is the Gaza Ceasefire About to Collapse?

The situation remains tense, with both local and international communities closely monitoring developments in the region.