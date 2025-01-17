West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Declines Invitation to Inaugurate Jyoti Basu Research Centre

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip the inauguration of the Jyoti Basu Research Centre, an event organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), to honor the late Marxist leader and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Friday, coinciding with the 15th death anniversary of the prominent leader.

Despite receiving an official invitation from the state leadership of CPI(M), Mamata Banerjee, who is also the leader of the All-India Trinamool Congress (TMC), will not attend the event due to her administrative commitments.

This decision has been confirmed by CPI(M) central committee member Robin Deb, who noted that the party had invited the Chief Minister personally. However, the state secretariat informed them that Banerjee would be unable to attend.

CPI(M)’s Invitation and Banerjee’s Absence

The CPI(M) leadership, including veteran party figures such as Biman Bose, the Left Front chairman in West Bengal, had extended a personal invitation to Mamata Banerjee, expecting her participation in the inauguration of the research centre named after Jyoti Basu.

The research centre is intended to serve as an independent entity, focusing on research related to the legacy of Jyoti Basu and his contributions to the state of West Bengal and India.

However, in a statement from Robin Deb, it was clarified that while the invitation was made in the spirit of recognizing the legacy of the former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee would not be able to attend the event due to her busy schedule and ongoing administrative duties.

“We have been informed that the Chief Minister will not be able to be present at the programme,” Deb said, confirming the development.

Significance of the Jyoti Basu Research Centre

The Jyoti Basu Research Centre, which will be inaugurated on Friday, holds special significance as it is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the longest-serving Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The event will mark the 15th death anniversary of Jyoti Basu, who played a crucial role in shaping the state’s political and economic landscape.

The inauguration will be attended by several key CPI(M) leaders, including Prakash Karat, the former General Secretary of the party and the current Politburo Coordinator, as well as Md Salim, the CPI(M)’s state secretary in West Bengal, and Dr. Suryakanta Mishra, a Politburo member.

The event is seen as an important occasion for the Left Front, which has traditionally held a strong influence in West Bengal, to honor Basu’s contributions and legacy. The creation of the research centre is expected to serve as a platform for further research into the state’s political history, with a particular focus on the Left Front era.

Political Context and Party Congress

Despite Mamata Banerjee’s absence, the inauguration of the Jyoti Basu Research Centre is expected to be a significant event in the CPI(M)’s political calendar. Additionally, the party’s central committee meeting will begin on Friday in New Town, located on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

This meeting will discuss key political resolutions, including those related to the upcoming CPI(M) Party Congress scheduled for April 2025 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

One of the critical outcomes of the Party Congress will be the election of a new General Secretary for CPI(M), a position that has remained vacant since the death of Sitaram Yechury, the former General Secretary. The leadership transition is likely to be a focal point of the Party Congress discussions, along with the party’s strategies for the coming years.

Mamata Banerjee’s Political Stance and Administrative Role

Mamata Banerjee’s decision to decline the invitation has sparked discussions, with some seeing it as a sign of the ongoing political distance between the TMC and CPI(M).

While both parties have shared a history of political rivalry, Banerjee’s absence from the event reflects her continued focus on her administrative responsibilities in West Bengal, especially as the state navigates various governance challenges.

For her part, Banerjee has remained largely focused on her role as Chief Minister, dealing with issues such as economic development, healthcare, and education in the state. While the political landscape in West Bengal continues to evolve, Banerjee’s leadership of the TMC has remained a central feature of the state’s politics.

CPI(M)’s Efforts to Preserve Jyoti Basu’s Legacy

The CPI(M)’s decision to establish the Jyoti Basu Research Centre is part of the party’s broader efforts to preserve and promote the legacy of one of its most iconic leaders. Basu, who served as Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1977 to 2000, was known for his pragmatic approach to governance and his emphasis on socialist policies.

Under his leadership, West Bengal witnessed significant advances in areas such as education, healthcare, and rural development.

The establishment of the research centre aims to ensure that Basu’s contributions to the state and the country are not forgotten, offering a space for researchers, academics, and political enthusiasts to delve deeper into his life and work.

The inauguration of the centre is expected to attract attention from both political observers and those interested in the history of West Bengal’s Left Front government.