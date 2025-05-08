Triple Blue Ticks: Are WhatsApp Calls and Messages Really Being Monitored by the Government?

A message rapidly circulating on WhatsApp has raised concerns across the country, claiming that strict government surveillance will be enforced on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and even phone calls starting tomorrow.

Message Warns of Call Recordings and Government Monitoring

The viral message includes alarming claims such as all calls being recorded, monitoring of social media activity, and punitive action against the spread of false or harmful messages. It even claims that a new triple blue tick (✔✔✔) feature indicates not just message delivery or reading, but also government access and intervention.

No Official Confirmation from Government Authorities

However, as of now, no official confirmation has been issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting or any other government body. Cybersecurity experts warn that such messages are often baseless hoaxes meant to create panic, confusion, and fear among the public.

What Citizens Should Do

While the message appears to be fake, citizens are urged to use social media responsibly. Refrain from sharing hate speech, misinformation, or unverified political and religious content. If you come across suspicious or sensational claims, verify their authenticity before forwarding them to others.

Stay Alert and Be a Responsible Digital Citizen

In times where misinformation spreads faster than facts, it’s crucial to remain vigilant. Be cautious, fact-check suspicious messages, and contribute to a safe and informed digital community.

📢 Disclaimer:

This report is based on a viral message currently circulating on social media. As of now, there is no official confirmation from any government agency regarding the claims. The public is advised to rely only on verified and credible sources of information.