WhatsApp Introduces Another Important Security Update: Here’s How to Activate It

Hyderabad: WhatsApp, the globally popular messaging app owned by Meta, has launched a new feature aimed at enhancing user security. This new update, initially available for Android users, is designed to protect users from unwanted and unknown messages.

In its Android beta version 2.24.20.16, WhatsApp has introduced a feature called “Block messages from unknown accounts.” With this feature, users can automatically block messages from people they don’t know. This security update is specifically crafted to help users avoid spam messages and scams, providing an additional layer of protection against potential threats.

How to activate the feature:

1. Open Settings in WhatsApp.

2. Select the Privacy option.

3. Under Advanced Settings, toggle on the Block messages from unknown accounts option.



This feature works in conjunction with the IP Protection feature and is particularly beneficial for users who are bothered by unsolicited or suspicious messages. Currently, it is available to beta users, but it will soon be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp has introduced this feature to curb scammers and reduce spam messages, aiming to provide users with a more secure and seamless messaging experience. Stay updated with WhatsApp’s latest features to enjoy enhanced security.