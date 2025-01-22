Who Gets the Houses? Indiramma Allocation Stirs Political Storm in Kodangal

Kodangal: The political atmosphere in Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s home constituency, Kodangal, has intensified with reports of infighting among Congress leaders. The issue escalated during a Gram Sabha in Sultanpur village, Daulatabad Mandal, where residents expressed anger over the allocation of Indiramma houses.

Chaos at the Gram Sabha

During the meeting, several villagers expressed frustration, claiming, “Indiramma houses were not allotted to us.” This sparked disagreements among Congress leaders, leading to visible infighting. Dissatisfaction with the responses from officials further aggravated the situation, resulting in chaos at the Gram Sabha.

Allegations by Villagers

The villagers directly confronted the officials, accusing them of a lack of transparency in the allocation process. They demanded an immediate resolution to the issue. A total of 57 villagers raised their voices, seeking justice and accountability.

Political Implications

The incident highlights internal discord within the Congress party in CM Revanth’s own constituency. The Indiramma housing dispute is likely to become a significant point of contention for opposition parties to capitalize on.