Who is Luigi Mangione, Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Murder?

U.S. authorities have arrested Luigi Nicholas Mangione, a 26-year-old Maryland native, as a key suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The shocking assassination, which occurred outside a New York City hotel in the early hours of December 4, has raised questions about the identity and motives of the alleged gunman. Mangione was apprehended on December 11 at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

CCTV footage captured a masked assailant firing three shots at Thompson at close range, leaving the 50-year-old executive fatally wounded. Following an extensive manhunt, Mangione was apprehended after a McDonald’s employee recognized him from police photos.

Upon his arrest, Mangione was in possession of a firearm “consistent with the weapon used in the murder,” a silencer, a U.S. passport, multiple fake IDs, and other incriminating evidence, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Authorities believe the weapon to be a “ghost gun,” which is assembled without a serial number, potentially using 3D-printing technology.

Alleged Motive

A handwritten document recovered during Mangione’s arrest reportedly outlined his motives for the crime. While its content has not been fully disclosed, media outlets have indicated the note included phrases such as “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”

Investigators last week also found the words “defend,” “deny,” and “depose” inscribed on bullet casings at the scene. Their presence has fueled speculation that Mangione’s actions stemmed from grievances against the health insurance industry. However, authorities have yet to confirm this connection.

Background on Mangione

Mangione was born into a wealthy family in Maryland and demonstrated academic excellence early on. He graduated as valedictorian from the prestigious Gilman School in 2016 before obtaining both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020. He also briefly worked at Stanford University in 2019 and later joined TrueCar as a data engineer, leaving the company earlier this year.

Mangione’s social media activity paints a complex picture, highlighting his interests in fitness, artificial intelligence, and back pain recovery. His now-suspended X profile featured an image of a spinal X-ray, while Goodreads reviews linked him to books on health and chronic pain, sparking further speculation about his state of mind.