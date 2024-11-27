Who is Zainab Ravdjee, actor Nagarjuna’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law?

Actor Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, announced his engagement to lifestyle blogger Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday. Zainab is reportedly known for her art exhibitions and abstract paintings.

In Short

Akhil Akkineni is engaged to lifestyle blogger, Zainab Ravdjee

Zainab is reportedly based in Mumbai

Also Read: STEM Lab, Multipurpose Court Inaugurated at Government Special Home, Gajularamaram, Hyderabad

Akhil shared the announcement on November 26

Telugu actor Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. Sharing dreamy pictures on social media, the actors announced the news on Tuesday. The ceremony took place in an intimate setting at the Akkineni family home, surrounded by close family members.

According to her Instagram, Zainab is a lifestyle blogger, catering to skincare. Reportedly, Zainab is also known for her work in Hyderabad exhibitions. An artist, renowned for her abstract paintings, she was born and raised in Hyderabad and currently resides in Mumbai.

On November 26, Akhil shared dreamy pictures on social media from their engagement and wrote, “Found my forever.” In the pictures, both Akhil and Zainab wore white outfits. Zainab opted for a dreamy white gown with ruffled sleeves, while Akhil chose a casual white shirt and pants.

Zainab’s personal Instagram account is set to private. However, her venture, @onceupontheskin, offers skincare advice, skin food, and answers to other skin-related questions. Her last Instagram post from her public page was shared in 2020.

Sharing a photo from Akhil and Zainab’s engagement, actor Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni expressed his happiness, saying, “As a father, it brings me immense joy to see Akhil take this significant step in his life with Zainab, someone who complements him beautifully. Zainab’s grace, warmth, and artistic spirit have truly made her a wonderful addition to our family. We are overjoyed and look forward to celebrating this new journey with both families.”

On the professional front, Akhil Akkineni was last seen in the 2023 film, Agent