Who Qualifies First? Indiramma Housing Scheme Phase 1 Details

Hyderabad: Minister for Housing, P. Srinivas Reddy, has clarified the allocation criteria for the Indiramma Housing Scheme. In the first phase, houses will be allotted to individuals who already own land. He added that in the second phase, landless individuals will be provided both plots and houses.

Key Highlights:

Priority Beneficiaries:

The Minister emphasized that the first phase will prioritize: Disabled individuals Single women Orphans Widows Transgender persons Sanitation workers

On Thursday, the Minister inaugurated a specialized website at the Secretariat to address complaints related to the scheme. Website: indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in Complaint Redressal: Rural complaints will be handled by MPDOs. Urban complaints will be directed to Municipal Commissioners.

The Minister assured that only eligible individuals would be granted houses, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Inspection Status:

During the event, officials briefed the Minister on the progress of inspections:

Completed Inspections: 98% in Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, and Kamareddy districts. 96-97% in Mulugu, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and other districts.

Pending Work: 88% completion in Greater Hyderabad.



Next Steps:

The Minister directed officials to:

Finalize beneficiary selection promptly.

Develop a comprehensive strategy to initiate housing construction without delay.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme aims to provide shelter to the most vulnerable sections of society, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.