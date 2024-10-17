Why not Centre talk about one Nation & one MSP: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA Harish Rao today alleged that the Central government was not paying the same support price for cotton crop across the country. “Centre talks about One Nation, one tax, one country, one election, one country, one ration card, one nation. Why not the Centre is talking about one Nation and one MSP,” he asked.

He asked as to why the support price was paid by the Centre for the cotton crop different from State to State in the country. “Why is there discrimination against Telangana farmers, who are growing quality cotton? The Centre is paying Rs 8,257 per quintal for Gujarat’s cotton, but it is paying only Rs 7,521 for the cotton grown in Telangana,” he alleged.

Rao said it was unfortunate that the Centre was paying Rs 8,257 per quintal for Gujarat cotton farmers and only Rs 7,521 for the cotton grown by Telangana farmers. He tweeted his remarks on the issue on his twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao paid rich tributes to tribal deity Kumram Bheem on his death anniversary. He said he was a warrior, who fought for freedom of the tribal children with the slogan of Jal, Jangal and Zameen.

“The 1940 ‘Jodeghat (Babejhari) armed rebellion under the leadership of Kumram Bheem started with the ruthless eviction from their lands and his Jodeghat rebellion for the self-rule of the Adivasis was a glorious history. His fighting spirit is an ideal and let’s all follow in the footsteps of Kumram Bheem’s ideals.,” he tweeted.