Wife Earns 35 Lakhs per Annum but Still Demands Maintenance from Husband Because...: Video

A recent case in the High Court has sparked controversy as a wife, already earning ₹35 lakh per annum (LPA), sought an increase in maintenance from her husband, who earns ₹66 LPA.

Despite being granted ₹90,000 per month in maintenance by the trial court, she approached the High Court to request a higher amount.

Her advocate argued that the wife should be entitled to maintain the same lifestyle as her husband, given their disparity in earnings.

However, the judge sharply criticized this demand, calling it an “abuse of the process.” The court’s response highlights the complexities surrounding maintenance laws and the expectations of financial support between spouses.