Wife Severely Injures Husband Following Dispute in Nagarkurnool

A shocking incident has come to light from Lingalamandal in Nagarkurnool district, where a domestic dispute took a violent turn. After an intense quarrel, a woman cut off a sensitive part of her husband’s body while he was asleep. Though the attack occurred a week ago, it was only reported yesterday. Both individuals belong to the Chinchu tribe and were known to have frequent arguments.

The husband, severely injured, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbors upon hearing his cries. He was later transferred to Osmania Hospital for specialized treatment, where his condition is being monitored. The exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear, but the wife’s frustration with her husband is believed to have led to the tragic act.