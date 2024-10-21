Telangana

Wife Severely Injures Husband Following Dispute in Nagarkurnool

Wife Severely Injures Husband After Quarrel in Nagarkurnool

Syed Iftequar21 October 2024 - 00:56
Wife Severely Injures Husband Following Dispute in Nagarkurnool
Wife Severely Injures Husband Following Dispute in Nagarkurnool

A shocking incident has come to light from Lingalamandal in Nagarkurnool district, where a domestic dispute took a violent turn. After an intense quarrel, a woman cut off a sensitive part of her husband’s body while he was asleep. Though the attack occurred a week ago, it was only reported yesterday. Both individuals belong to the Chinchu tribe and were known to have frequent arguments.

The husband, severely injured, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbors upon hearing his cries. He was later transferred to Osmania Hospital for specialized treatment, where his condition is being monitored. The exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear, but the wife’s frustration with her husband is believed to have led to the tragic act.

Tags
Syed Iftequar21 October 2024 - 00:56

Related Articles

Experts Urge Focus on Treated Water to Rejuvenate River Musi, Not Just Aesthetic Development

Experts Urge Focus on Treated Water to Rejuvenate River Musi, Not Just Aesthetic Development

20 October 2024 - 23:02
Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Set to Make Inroads in Telangana, Talks with BJP and TDP Underway

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Set to Make Inroads in Telangana, Talks with BJP and TDP Underway

20 October 2024 - 21:01
Bhongir MP Kiran Kumar Criticizes Bandi Sanjay for Disrespecting Courts Over GO No: 29"

Bhongir MP Kiran Kumar Criticizes Bandi Sanjay for Disrespecting Courts Over GO No: 29″

20 October 2024 - 20:49
Golf City Project in Hyderabad to Generate 10,000 Jobs, Says IT Minister D Sridhar Babu

Golf City Project in Hyderabad to Generate 10,000 Jobs, Says IT Minister D Sridhar Babu

20 October 2024 - 20:28
Back to top button