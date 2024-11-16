Will BRS Chief KCR Return from Sabbatical if KT Rama Rao is Arrested in Lagcherla Attack Case?

HYDERABAD: The growing speculation within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is whether party supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will emerge from his sabbatical to lead the party if his son, party working President KT Rama Rao, faces arrest over the recent violence in Lagcherla.

KCR, who has mostly stayed at his farmhouse in Erravalli since the BRS’s loss in the December 2023 Assembly elections, is believed to be closely monitoring party affairs and providing guidance to senior leaders. However, the current crisis involving police investigations into BRS leaders, including former MLAs, has prompted the party cadre to wonder if KCR will take charge once again if his son is arrested.

The Lagcherla violence, which erupted on November 11 in Vikarabad district, has drawn significant attention. Police have accused former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy of instigating local youth to attack District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials during a public hearing for a pharma unit land acquisition. In a remand report, the police have also linked KT Rama Rao to the incident, further fueling speculation about his involvement.

With BRS leaders facing legal challenges, including arrests of key party figures, there are concerns over the morale of the party’s supporters. Many wonder if KCR will return to the political forefront in the event of his son’s arrest.

Sources suggest that while KCR has remained relatively silent since the election loss, he has been carefully observing the political landscape and guiding the party through these turbulent times. If KT Rama Rao is arrested and remains in custody for an extended period, KCR’s return could be crucial to maintain party unity and prevent further demoralization among the BRS cadre.

Party insiders suggest that KCR’s leadership may be necessary, as key figures like T. Harish Rao may not be able to shoulder full leadership responsibilities. With KCR’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha also under pressure following her bail in the Delhi liquor case, the BRS could face a leadership vacuum without KCR’s intervention.

The potential emotional toll on KCR, after the arrest of his daughter and the strain on his family, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Should KT Rama Rao face legal trouble, many believe that only KCR’s strong leadership can stabilize the party and fill the void.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on KCR to see if he will return to lead the BRS during this challenging time.