Will BRS Contest Maharashtra Assembly Elections? All Eyes on KCR

Hyderabad: With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, all attention is on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Speculation is rife about whether his party will contest in the neighboring state. Although BRS is currently in opposition in Telangana, the party remains financially strong, with official records showing hundreds of crores in its bank accounts.

This financial strength could give BRS a competitive edge in Maharashtra, despite its recent electoral defeat in Telangana. After renaming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as BRS, KCR had initially turned his focus toward Maharashtra, organizing several public meetings and even leading a rally of 600 cars from Hyderabad to the state.

However, following the party’s loss in the Telangana Assembly elections, KCR appeared to distance himself from Maharashtra. Some leaders who had joined BRS from other parties also started looking for alternative political options for their survival.

Now, with the Maharashtra elections drawing near, speculation has reignited about KCR’s potential return to the political spotlight and whether he will lead his party into the fray. Maharashtra has 288 Assembly constituencies, with polling scheduled for November 20 and counting of votes on November 23.

For KCR, this could be an opportunity to extend BRS’s influence beyond Telangana. Many party leaders believe contesting in Maharashtra would allow BRS to test its political reach and impact after the rebranding. On several occasions, KCR’s son and key BRS leader, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), has spoken of BRS’s vision for competing on a national level, likening it to the success of Telugu cinema across India.

As Telugu cinema continues to dominate, the key question remains: Will BRS enter the Maharashtra electoral race? Critics argue that BRS’s participation in Maharashtra could indirectly benefit the BJP. Should BRS decide to contest, it may be seen as a move that ultimately helps the BJP.

With the election schedule now out, all eyes are on KCR’s next move. Will BRS step into the Maharashtra arena, or will the party maintain its current stance?