Will foil attempts to create instability: Pakistan PM

Lahore: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that no one will be allowed to create instability in the country, media reports said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also ruled out any possibility of talks with PTI protesters.

“No one will be allowed to take any illegal course for causing instability in the country,” PM Shehbaz said while receiving a briefing from Naqvi on Sunday regarding the situation in Islamabad following the PTI rally, the Dawn reported on Monday.

PTI chief Imran Khan’s supporters have been demanding his release from jail.

Sharif praised the interior minister and Islamabad’s administration for “foiling the attempt to create chaos in the federal capital”.

He also commended the Islamabad and Punjab police, as well as the Rangers, for their role in maintaining law and order.