Will Gold Become More Expensive? Gold Prices Soar Past Rs 76,000 Ahead of Wedding Season

Will Gold Become More Expensive? Gold Prices Cross Rs 76,000 Ahead of Wedding Season

New Delhi: Gold prices have hit an all-time high, crossing Rs 76,000 per 10 grams in India as the country gears up for the festive and wedding seasons. On September 25, the price of 24 carat gold surged to Rs 76,520 in Delhi, while it stood at Rs 76,370 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Current prices across key cities are as follows:

Delhi :

: 24 carat gold: Rs 76,520

22 carat gold: Rs 70,160

Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai :

: 24 carat gold: Rs 76,370

22 carat gold: Rs 70,010

Why are Gold Prices Rising?

Several factors are driving up the price of gold:

Global economic instability

Interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve

Ongoing geopolitical tensions

Silver Also Surges

Alongside gold, silver has seen a sharp rise, reaching a four-month high after a 4.6% single-day gain.

Will Gold Become More Expensive?

As gold prices continue to climb, many are asking, “Kya gold aur mehnga hoga?” Experts suggest that gold may become even more expensive, with predictions indicating that prices could reach Rs 79,000 to Rs 80,000 per 10 grams by the end of the year. This spike is causing concern among prospective buyers, especially those looking to invest ahead of the wedding season.