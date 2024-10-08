Will honour the poll verdict with full responsibility during the next 5 years: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he would honour the the poll verdict with full responsibility during the next five years.

Omar made these revelations while talking to media persons after his father and Party president Farooq Abdullah declared him as the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The responsibilities have been manifold and it is our duty now to work to prove ourselves able for the verdict with our full responsibility for the next five years”, Omar, who won the two assembly seats from Budgam and Ganderbal said on Tuesday.

He said that during the past five years efforts were made to finish the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC Vice President said so many parties were formed here whose purpose was to finish the National conference.

“It is the almighty’s blessing that those who have come to finish us have no existence”, Omar said.

Earlier during the day, Omar in reply to a question had said that “the Raj Bhawan and the central government should accept the verdict like we did during the Lok Sabha election”, and added “Whatever would be the results our political leaders will accept that”.