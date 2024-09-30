Will Hydra Also Demolish Charminar and High Court? Court’s Piercing Questions to Rangnath

Hyderabad: The High Court has expressed strong discontent with Hydra’s behavior, particularly regarding the demolition of a building within 48 hours of issuing a notice to vacate. The court warned that if Hydra engages in illegal actions, they will face serious consequences.

The court clarified that it is essential to give the owner a final opportunity before demolishing any building, directing the Tehsildar to adhere to court orders. The judge questioned Rangnath, asking if he was aware that the demolition taking place on a Sunday was against the High Court’s ruling.

In a heated exchange, the judge pressed Rangnath with the question of whether he would also consider demolishing the Charminar and the High Court itself. The judge sternly warned that if Hydra continued down this path, a stay order would be necessary, as public opinion suggests there is no policy other than demolition. This situation has raised concerns about the public’s welfare, leading the court to express its apprehension.