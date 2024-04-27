Will shut down in India if told to break encryption, WhatsApp to Delhi HC

WhatsApp has raised alarm bells in India, issuing a stark warning that it may withdraw its services from the country if compelled to compromise its end-to-end encryption.

The popular messaging platform’s counsel made this declaration during proceedings in the Delhi High Court this week.

The company’s stance comes in response to the Centre’s IT Rules 2021, which mandate social media intermediaries to identify the first originator of information. In a plea filed with the Delhi High Court, WhatsApp, backed by Meta, challenges this provision, arguing that it poses a significant threat to user privacy and encryption principles.

WhatsApp’s counsel emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “As a platform, we are saying, if we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes.” The company contends that the traceability provision infringes upon the fundamental right to privacy and undermines the core tenets of end-to-end encryption.

The development underscores the ongoing tension between tech companies and regulatory authorities over issues of data privacy and encryption. WhatsApp’s bold stance signals its unwavering commitment to protecting user privacy, even at the risk of exiting one of its largest markets.

As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome will have far-reaching implications not only for WhatsApp but also for the broader landscape of digital privacy and regulation in India. Stay tuned for further updates as this story continues to develop.