Wine & toddy shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to remain closed on these days

Wine/Toddy Shops and Bars including Bars attached to Restaurants within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, shall remain closed from 0600 hrs on September 17 to 1800 hrs on September 18, on account of final immersion of "Ganesh Idols."     

Hyderabad: C.V. Anand, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City-cum-Additional District Magistrate (Executive) has ordered in the interest of public peace and tranquillity that the Wine/Toddy Shops and Bars including Bars attached to Restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and registered clubs) within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, shall remain closed from 0600 hrs on September 17 to 1800 hrs on September 18, on account of final immersion of “Ganesh Idols.”          

All the SHOs and Addl. Inspectors of L&O Police Stations of Hyderabad City are authorized to take appropriate legal action against those who violate the notification.

