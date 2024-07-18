Woman Activist Slaps BSP MP Amidst Discontent Over Election Ticket Allocation: Video

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, a woman activist from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reportedly slapped Rajya Sabha MP Ranji Gautam on the cheek during a meeting. The incident, which occurred on [insert date], has sent shockwaves through the political community.

According to party sources, the altercation took place when the Maharashtra BSP contingent met with MP Gautam to discuss pressing party matters. The situation escalated unexpectedly when a woman activist, reportedly frustrated and dissatisfied with the allocation of tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, slapped Gautam.

Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere as tense, with emotions running high among the gathered party workers.

The woman activist’s outburst is believed to stem from growing discontent within the party ranks regarding the selection process for candidates. Many party members feel sidelined and are unhappy with the decisions made by the leadership concerning ticket distribution for the upcoming elections.

Party officials have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but internal sources indicate that there is a significant amount of unrest and dissatisfaction brewing within the Maharashtra BSP. The leadership is expected to address these concerns promptly to prevent further incidents and maintain party unity as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

As the news of the slap spreads, political analysts are keenly observing the fallout and its potential impact on the BSP’s electoral prospects in Maharashtra. The incident underscores the challenges political parties face in managing internal dynamics and ensuring equitable representation in candidate selection processes.