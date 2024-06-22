Woman Attacked by 15 Stray Dogs in Hyderabad’s Manikonda Area: Video

Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident on Saturday morning, a woman was attacked by around 15 stray dogs while on her morning walk in Chitrapuri Hills, Manikonda. The attack occurred at approximately 6 a.m., raising serious safety concerns among local residents.

Despite the severity of the attack, the woman managed to survive through sheer determination and quick thinking. After falling to the ground, she promptly got back on her feet and used a slipper to fend off the aggressive dogs, demonstrating remarkable resilience and resourcefulness.

The incident has sparked outrage within the community. The woman’s husband took to social media to highlight the danger posed by stray dogs in the area.

In a video post, he expressed his relief that his wife survived the attack and urged residents to stop feeding stray dogs within the colony. He suggested that any feeding should take place outside the gate to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

“She was lucky to survive,” he remarked in the video, raising concerns about the safety of children in the area. “What if small children face similar attacks from these stray dogs?”

The video has garnered significant attention, prompting calls for immediate action from local authorities to address the stray dog menace in the colony.