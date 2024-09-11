Woman Attacks Doctor in Chikkamagaluru Hospital Over Alleged Misconduct; Video Goes Viral

Chikkamagaluru: Tensions escalated at the government hospital in Chikkamagaluru after a woman attacked a senior doctor, sparking protests and disruptions in hospital services. The incident occurred when the woman’s younger brother, who was injured in an accident, was being treated by Dr. Venkatesh. The doctor reportedly asked the patient’s family members to leave the consultation room to avoid interference during the treatment.

According to reports, the woman entered the room to give water to her brother, at which point she alleged that Dr. Venkatesh used inappropriate language towards her. The doctor, however, firmly denied these allegations. Enraged by the doctor’s alleged misconduct, the woman threw her shoe at him and grabbed his shirt collar, leading to chaos within the hospital.

Hospital Staff Protest, OPD Services Suspended

Following the attack, hospital staff staged a protest by shutting down the Outpatient Department (OPD), demanding strict action against the woman involved in the assault. The staff expressed concerns over their safety and refused to resume work until the authorities promised to take legal action against the attacker.

The atmosphere in the hospital became tense as the protest continued for several hours, affecting regular medical services.

Complaint Filed, Call for Enhanced Security

After the incident, Dr. Mohan, a senior surgeon at the hospital, lodged a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police, highlighting the lack of security at the hospital. He emphasized the need for additional police presence to prevent such incidents in the future. Dr. Mohan also urged authorities to take swift action to safeguard medical professionals from further attacks.

Support from Local Organizations

Several local organizations, including the Auto Drivers’ Union, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, and Bajrang Dal, joined the hospital staff in protesting the attack. These groups demonstrated in front of the Town Police Station, calling for the immediate arrest of the woman and her accomplices. They demanded strict legal action to ensure the safety and dignity of healthcare workers.

The protest affected hospital operations for some time, but police have assured that an investigation is underway to uncover the full details of the incident. Authorities have vowed to take appropriate legal measures against those responsible for the attack.

As the investigation progresses, the incident has brought attention to the growing concerns about the safety of healthcare workers and the need for stronger security measures in public hospitals.