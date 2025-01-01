Hyderabad

Woman Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, Upset Over Unemployment

In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old woman, V Balamani, was found dead by suicide in her home in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. According to the police, Balamani reportedly took the drastic step due to frustration over her inability to secure a government job.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 19:36
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old woman, V Balamani, was found dead by suicide in her home in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. According to the police, Balamani reportedly took the drastic step due to frustration over her inability to secure a government job.

The incident occurred on the night of December 31, after Balamani had dinner with her family and retired for the night. Her family members discovered her body on the morning of January 1, hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of their home.

V Balamani, originally from Andhra Pradesh, had been living in Gachibowli with her husband and children. Her husband informed the police that his wife had been struggling with depression due to her failure to secure a government job, despite appearing for several recruitment exams in Andhra Pradesh.

Police Investigation

Gachibowli police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Sub Inspector K Shashipal Reddy mentioned that the woman’s depression over her career struggles was a possible reason behind her decision to end her life.

Call for Awareness on Mental Health

This tragic incident highlights the emotional toll that the stress of unemployment and job insecurities can have, especially on individuals who are deeply invested in securing stable government positions.

The case has once again underscored the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support systems to help people deal with emotional challenges during difficult times.

