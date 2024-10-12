Woman Dies by Suicide Unable to Bear the Loss of Husband and Sons

In a heartbreaking incident from Kawkuntla village in Pedavegi Mandal, Eluru district, a woman took her own life after struggling to cope with the tragic loss of her husband and two sons.

Venkateswara Rao (45) and his sons Manikantha (15) and Sai Kumar (13) drowned in a canal while attempting to teach a rooster how to swim. The incident left the family devastated, especially Rao’s wife, Devi (36), who was overwhelmed by grief.

Unable to bear the sudden loss of her husband and children, Devi fell into deep emotional distress. On Friday morning, when no one was home, she hanged herself in the bathroom using a saree tied to an iron rod.

The tragic sequence of events has left the village in shock, with the family losing four members within a short span of time. Local authorities have registered the case and are providing assistance to the bereaved family.