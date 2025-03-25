Woman IB Officer Found Dead in Kerala: Family Suspects Foul Play, Police Investigating Possible Failed Love Affair

Thiruvananthapuram: The mysterious death of 24-year-old Megha, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer whose body was discovered near a railway track in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, has raised serious concerns, with her family alleging foul play. The police have gathered some leads and suspect that a failed love affair could have triggered Megha to take her own life.

Family Raises Suspicion, Demands Detailed Investigation

On Tuesday, Megha’s family approached the police, requesting a thorough investigation into her death. The local police, along with the IB, have intensified their probe into the incident, which is being investigated as an unnatural death. Megha was posted at the Immigration wing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and had been working there for the past year.

Police Investigating Phone Records for Leads

In an effort to uncover more details about the events leading to Megha’s death, the police are examining her mobile phone records. According to sources, the last dialed number is under investigation, and once identified, it could provide crucial leads.

Failed Love Affair May Have Led to Tragic Outcome

Sources suggest that Megha had a relationship with a colleague from the same department in Kochi. Initially, Megha’s parents had opposed the relationship but later agreed to it. However, the man involved reportedly backed out of the relationship, which may have contributed to Megha’s decision to end her life.

Her father confirmed that Megha had mentioned this relationship to her parents, and her uncle, Sivadasan, also expressed doubts about the cause of her death. He pointed out that Megha had no history of depression, contrary to earlier media reports suggesting suicide. “We have no reason to believe that she was suffering from depression. We have now registered a complaint with the local police and also written to IB officials for a thorough investigation,” he said.

Tragic Discovery Near Railway Tracks

Megha’s body was discovered near a railway track on Monday morning after she completed her night duty at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. According to reports, the loco pilot of the Pune-Kanyakumari train, which was passing through the area, informed the police that despite sounding the horn, a woman failed to move away from the track and instead jumped in front of the speeding train.

Family Mourns Megha’s Untimely Death

Megha’s body was returned to her home in Pathanamthitta on Monday night, where her family mourned the loss of their only child. The last rites were performed on Tuesday at her residence.

Both the police and the IB have promised to conduct a detailed investigation into Megha’s death, with her family calling for a thorough and transparent inquiry.