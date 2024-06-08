Woman Murdered in Broad Daylight in Mohali

Mohali: In a shocking incident in Phase-5 of Mohali, a 36-year-old man allegedly murdered a 31-year-old woman in broad daylight on Saturday. The attack occurred as the victim was on her way to work.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the brutal crime.

“CCTV footage showed that a man, who was holding a sword, allegedly attacked the woman on the road,” police reported. The chilling video reveals the assailant, armed with a sword, pursuing the woman and repeatedly assaulting her.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the woman succumbed to her severe injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspect and uncover the reasons behind this heinous act.