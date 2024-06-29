Woman poisons 9-month-old son, dies by suicide; baby survives, three booked

Chandrapur: A 27-year-old woman poisoned her 9-month-old son, who survived, before hanging herself in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, an official said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against the woman’s husband and in-laws after her mother accused them of harassing her daughter.

Pallavi Vinod Dhoke fed some insecticide to her baby and hanged herself at her matrimonial home in Shegaon (Bk) village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening when other family members were away.

After returning home, her family members called the police who rushed Pallavi and the baby to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said. The baby was then shifted to a private hospital in Chandrapur and he is said to be in a stable condition.

However, Pallavi’s mother accused her in-laws of torturing her daughter over money. On her complaint, police registered a case against Pallavi’s husband and his parents, the official said.