Hyderabad

Woman Swept Away in Nala During Last Year’s Heavy Rains; Authorities Yet to Take Action

Despite a year passing, the dangerous nala remains in the same condition, with no action taken by authorities.

Safiya Begum
245 1 minute read
Woman Swept Away in Nala During Last Year’s Heavy Rains; Authorities Yet to Take ActionWoman Swept Away in Nala During Last Year’s Heavy Rains; Authorities Yet to Take Action
Woman Swept Away in Nala During Last Year’s Heavy Rains; Authorities Yet to Take Action

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred last year in Mettuguda when a woman, working as a sweeper for the GHMC, was swept away in an open nala during heavy rains and lost her life.

Despite a year passing, the dangerous nala remains in the same condition, with no action taken by authorities.

Locals are increasingly worried about the continued risk posed by the open drain, especially as it remains exposed to similar hazards during future rains.

They are urging the government to intervene and take immediate steps to prevent another tragedy, ensuring the safety of the area.

Residents hope for a swift response from the authorities before another preventable disaster strikes.

Tags
Safiya Begum
245 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dramatic Skies in Hyderabad as Heavy Rains Hit Many Areas, Causing Traffic Disruptions

Dramatic Skies in Hyderabad as Heavy Rains Hit Many Areas, Causing Traffic Disruptions

Hyderabad: Secretary Afsar Ahmed and Officials Greet Special Representative A.P. Jithender Reddy

Hyderabad: Secretary Afsar Ahmed and Officials Greet Special Representative A.P. Jithender Reddy

Taj Mahal Hotel Under Fire After Rat Discovered in Dal Curry

Taj Mahal Hotel Under Fire After Rat Discovered in Dal Curry

Vishal Peripherals Launches Hyderabad's First AI & Gaming Zone for Students

Vishal Peripherals Launches Hyderabad’s First AI & Gaming Zone for Students

Back to top button