Women of Sayeedabad Hold Special Duaiya Ijtema to Mark 32nd Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

Hyderabad: The Women of Sayeedabad came together in solemn unity to organize a special Duaiya Ijtema (Qunoot-e-Nazila) at Eidgah Hazrath Ujale Shah, commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

This gathering, marked by heartfelt prayers and reflections, highlighted the community’s ongoing quest for justice and peace.

The event, hosted in the spiritual ambiance of the historic Eidgah, witnessed a significant turnout of women from across the city. The focus of the Qunoot-e-Nazila, a prayer seeking divine help during challenging times, was to honor the memory of Babri Masjid and to offer prayers for harmony and unity among all communities.

Key Highlights of the Duaiya Ijtema

Community Participation:

Women of all ages, including homemakers, students, and professionals, gathered at the venue. Their participation underscored the deep emotional and spiritual connection the community shares with this significant day.

Spiritual Proceedings:

The program included recitations of the Holy Quran, special prayers, and speeches that reflected on the historical and socio-political significance of the Babri Masjid. The collective prayers (dua) were aimed at seeking guidance and justice.

Venue and Historical Significance:

Eidgah Hazrath Ujale Shah, a symbolic landmark in Hyderabad, provided the perfect backdrop for this solemn event. Its historical relevance amplified the event’s significance, linking the present struggle to the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Message of Peace and Unity:

The organizers emphasized messages of peace, unity, and coexistence, urging the attendees to uphold these values in their daily lives. The gathering served as a reminder of the importance of standing together against injustice while fostering understanding among diverse communities.

Reflecting on 32 Years of Struggle

The Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, remains one of the most significant events in India’s history. It symbolizes a turning point in the socio-political fabric of the nation. This annual commemoration, led by women, not only keeps the memory of the Babri Masjid alive but also reinforces the community’s resolve to strive for justice through peaceful and spiritual means.

Also Read | The Untold Story of Babri Masjid: History, Controversy, and Legacy

A Call for Continued Efforts

The Duaiya Ijtema concluded with a powerful call for continued prayers and efforts to foster unity among different faiths. The women of Sayeedabad expressed their commitment to building bridges of harmony and preserving the spirit of justice, a mission that transcends generations.

The event, documented by Style Photo Service, captured the essence of resilience, devotion, and unity displayed by the participants.