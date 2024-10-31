Women Safety Wing Handles 1,400 Domestic Violence Cases in October

Hyderabad: The Domestic Violence module in Women Safety Wing has received 1,408 cases, resulting in 286 FIRs and 336 cases resolved through professional policing interventions.

The NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Cell has handled 460 petitions, with 152 cases resolved through legal channels, said Shikha Goel, Director General of Women Safety Wing, observing the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Family Counselling Centres have provided professional support to over 13,000 cases, underscoring Women Safety Wing’s dedication to protecting women’s rights and fostering well-being.

The NRI Cell assists women abandoned by NRI spouses by collaborating with concerned police officers and other legal partners. This cell offers women the legal aid necessary for resolving complex international issues.

The Women Safety Wing has implemented 751 Women Help Desks in police stations across Telangana. Shikha Goel has stated that for those in need of support, Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) are readily accessible and provide essential resources for women facing domestic challenges.

Individuals can visit the Women Safety Wing’s website for centre locations and contact details or go to their nearest police station to submit a petition.