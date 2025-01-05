Work Visa Reforms in New Zealand: What Indian Migrants Need to Know

Wellington: New Zealand has made significant updates to its immigration process, aimed at simplifying the visa process for employees and employers. These updates focus on adjusting work experience criteria, salary adjustments, and visa durations.

New Two-Year Work Experience Requirement

The New Zealand government has reduced the work experience requirement for migrants from three years to two years. This step will allow skilled laborers to find employment in New Zealand more easily. The new rules will be beneficial for Indian migrants looking for job opportunities in New Zealand.

Opportunities for Seasonal Workers

New Zealand has introduced two new pathways for seasonal workers: a three-year multi-entry visa for experienced seasonal workers and a seven-month single-entry visa for lower-skilled laborers. These pathways have been designed considering the demand for seasonal workers.

Increased Wages for AEWV and SPWV

Additionally, the wage criteria for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) have been removed. Under the new rules, employers can now post job opportunities and offer salaries according to market rates for the role and location without having to meet pre-set wage criteria.

Announcement for Skill Levels 4 and 5

AEWV holders who wish to bring their children to New Zealand must now earn at least NZ $55,844 annually. This minimum threshold has not changed since 2019 and is intended to ensure that migrant families can sustain themselves while living in the country. Moreover, New Zealand has extended the visa duration for jobs classified under Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) skill levels 4 or 5 from two to three years. Existing employees in these roles who meet the requirements can apply for a one-year extension.

Employers offering jobs at skill levels 4 or 5 are no longer required to adhere to the 21-day mandatory recruitment period for work and income. They simply need to show that they have advertised the role and interviewed eligible applicants to demonstrate that they attempted to hire locally. To address the worker shortage in the construction industry, the government has reduced the domestic workforce requirement for certain roles from 35% to 15%, making it easier for companies in this sector to hire workers.

Changes for Employers and Students

Starting this year, accredited employers will no longer need to complete the online training modules provided by Employment New Zealand. Instead, Immigration New Zealand will offer easily accessible resources on workers’ rights and responsibilities. From April 2025, individuals on student visas will also be allowed to work under the AEWV.

In a move that benefits Indian students who have completed higher education in New Zealand, Wellington has revised the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV), allowing students to stay and work in the country for up to three years based on their qualifications. The new rules ensure that students completing a Master’s degree after a Postgraduate Diploma will not lose their eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa.