World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen Assumes Charge as DSP in Telangana Police

Hyderabad: World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen officially took charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana Police on Thursday.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President B. Mahesh Goud, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) President and Vice Chairman Faheem Qureshi, Telangana DGP Dr. Jitendra, and other esteemed dignitaries.

The event also marked the launch of the CM’s Cup, aimed at encouraging sports talent across the state. CM Revanth Reddy congratulated Nikhat Zareen on her remarkable achievements and lauded her contribution to Indian sports, encouraging youth to follow her inspiring path.

