World Heritage Week Special Photo Exhibition Inaugurated at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heritage Week, a special photo exhibition on Bhuvanagiri Fort was inaugurated at the Salar Jung Museum. The exhibition is organized in association with the Srusti Foundation.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Smt. Anuradha Reddy, BJP Former State Spokesperson, and Mir Firasath Ali Baqri.

Curators of the Salar Jung Museum, Ghanashyam Kusum and R.B. Naik, along with Assistant Commandant V.P. Muraleedharan, Ramesh Kumar IIS, Managing Trustee of the Srusti Foundation, S. Sajjan Singh, and staff members of the Salar Jung Museum, also participated in the event.

