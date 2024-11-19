Hyderabad

World Heritage Week Special Photo Exhibition Inaugurated at Salar Jung Museum

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Smt. Anuradha Reddy, BJP Former State Spokesperson, and Mir Firasath Ali Baqri.

Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2024 - 20:36
World Heritage Week Special Photo Exhibition Inaugurated at Salar Jung Museum
World Heritage Week Special Photo Exhibition Inaugurated at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heritage Week, a special photo exhibition on Bhuvanagiri Fort was inaugurated at the Salar Jung Museum. The exhibition is organized in association with the Srusti Foundation.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Smt. Anuradha Reddy, BJP Former State Spokesperson, and Mir Firasath Ali Baqri.

Also Read: Congress, Rahul accuses BJP leader Tawde of ‘distributing’ money to voters in Maha, attacks PM Modi

Curators of the Salar Jung Museum, Ghanashyam Kusum and R.B. Naik, along with Assistant Commandant V.P. Muraleedharan, Ramesh Kumar IIS, Managing Trustee of the Srusti Foundation, S. Sajjan Singh, and staff members of the Salar Jung Museum, also participated in the event.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi, BJP Leaders to Debate Telangana’s Development, Offers Travel Costs

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2024 - 20:36

Related Articles

GACHIBOWLI Hyderabad: Four-Storey Building Tilts in Gachibowli: Video

Hyderabad: Four-Storey Building Tilts in Gachibowli: Video

19 November 2024 - 23:26
Hyderabad: Why Cafe Niloufer Has Two Prices for the Same Tea?

Hyderabad: Why Cafe Niloufer Has Two Prices for the Same Tea?

19 November 2024 - 22:00
TSCS President Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Thalassemia Prevention

TSCS President Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Thalassemia Prevention

19 November 2024 - 18:44
Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkin Incinerator at Govt. School, Azampura No.1

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkin Incinerator at Govt. School, Azampura No.1

19 November 2024 - 18:37
Back to top button