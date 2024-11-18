Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi, BJP Leaders to Debate Telangana’s Development, Offers Travel Costs

Pune: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, claiming the Modi government has no tangible achievements to showcase in its 11-year tenure at the Centre or in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media in Pune on Monday as part of the Maharashtra election campaign, the Chief Minister accused Narendra Modi of deflecting public attention by introducing divisive issues and sensational topics during elections.

Modi’s 2014 promises to double farmers’ income, provide 2 crore jobs annually, and build houses for the poor remain unfulfilled. Instead of supporting farmers, the BJP government passed three controversial farm laws, leading to nationwide protests that claimed over 700 farmer lives,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister has done nothing to Maharashtra during the last 11 years as the State continues to report the highest farmer suicides in the country.

Responding to the rise in unemployment, Revanth Reddy revealed that in response to his question as the Member of Lok Sabha in the Parliament, the Union government admitted that it had created only 7.5 lakh jobs over 11 years, far short of the promised 2 crore jobs annually.

Stating that He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for corporate giants like Adani, waiving Rs.16 lakh crore in corporate loans while opposing welfare measures for farmers and women.

Stating that the Telangana has become a role model for other States in terms of development, the Chief Minister said Telangana has provided Rs.18,000 crore in loan waivers to farmers within 50 days, youth have been given 50,000 government jobs, and free electricity is provided to farmers and the poor. In addition to this, women benefit from free travel and subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs.500 each, he explained.

Challenging the BJP leaders for a debate on the development, Revanth Reddy invited Modi and BJP leaders to Telangana to verify the State’s welfare measures, offering to bear their travel expenses. He pledged to apologise publicly if any of his claims were proven wrong.

He urged Maharashtra voters to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to counter BJP’s alleged corruption and exploitation.

Revanth Reddy has promised that Telangana’s development schemes, including farmer welfare and free electricity, will be implemented in Maharashtra if MVA wins.