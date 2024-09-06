Wrestling Champions Enter Political Arena: Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls

The decision of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, both renowned wrestlers and national icons, to join the Congress is seen as a strategic move by the party ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. Both athletes hail from Haryana, a state where sports, particularly wrestling, have a deep-rooted cultural significance.

Their association with Congress is expected to galvanize youth and sports enthusiasts, potentially shifting the political landscape.

Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medalist, and Vinesh Phogat, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, have been vocal on several national issues, including those related to athletes’ rights and governance.

Their foray into politics may bring a new dimension to the election campaign, adding a focus on sports development, youth empowerment, and governance reforms.

The Congress party is looking to leverage their popularity to make inroads in Haryana, a state where regional and caste dynamics play a significant role in elections.

This move could also serve as a counter to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been strong in the state. Political analysts will be closely watching how this development impacts the voter base, especially in rural and semi-urban constituencies.