Yemen Fires Ballistic Missile at Israel, Triggers Air Raid Sirens in Southern Regions

Tel Aviv: Tensions escalated on Tuesday as Yemen launched a ballistic missile toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens across multiple areas in southern Israel.

According to the Israeli military’s Home Front Command, the sirens were activated following the detection of a projectile launched from Yemen. The alarm was heard in Beersheba and parts of the Negev Desert, raising concerns over regional security.

Also Read: Breaking: 310 Palestinian Civilians Killed as Israel Resumes Airstrikes on Gaza

In an official statement, the Israeli army confirmed that the missile launch had activated the air raid alert system in the affected regions. Authorities are assessing the situation, and no immediate casualties or damage have been reported.

The incident marks an increase in hostilities amid the broader regional conflict, further heightening tensions between Israel and Yemen-based forces. Security forces remain on high alert, and additional defensive measures are expected in response to the attack.