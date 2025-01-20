Yemen’s Houthis Announce Shift to Targeting Israeli Ships in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthis declare they will target only Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea amid a fragile Gaza ceasefire. Global shipping and trade remain on edge.

Dubai: Yemen’s Houthi rebels have announced they will now restrict their attacks in the Red Sea corridor to Israeli-affiliated ships. This comes amid a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which entered its second day on Monday. The announcement was made through an email sent by the Houthis’ Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center to shippers and stakeholders on Sunday.

Impact on Global Trade

The Houthi attacks, which began in November 2023, have already halved traffic through the vital Red Sea route. This has significantly affected global trade and reduced revenues for Egypt, which operates the Suez Canal. Despite the rebels’ new declaration, global shipping firms remain cautious.

Jakob P. Larsen, head of maritime security for BIMCO, expressed concern over the situation. “The ceasefire is considered fragile, and any minor deviations could reignite hostilities and prompt broader threats against international shipping,” he said.

Conditions for Ceasefire and Sanctions

The Houthis stated that their “sanctions” on other vessels would cease with the full implementation of all phases of the ceasefire. However, they warned that attacks could resume against ships from the US and the UK if airstrikes targeting the rebels continued. “In the event of aggression… sanctions will be reinstated against the aggressor state,” the center warned.

History of Houthi Attacks

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones. These attacks have led to the seizure of one vessel, the sinking of two others, and the deaths of four sailors. Some ships attacked had no direct connection to the conflict, including vessels bound for Iran.

The US and European-led coalitions have intercepted many of these attacks, and the Houthis have faced over 260 US-led airstrikes in retaliation.

Political Implications and Future Risks

The pace of Houthi attacks has slowed in recent weeks, possibly due to intensified US airstrikes. However, uncertainty surrounds the future, particularly with President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Trump may reinstate the designation of the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a designation that was previously revoked by President Joe Biden. Experts warn this could escalate tensions further.

“Uncertainty is further exacerbated by today’s inauguration of Trump,” Larsen added. “It remains unclear how the Trump administration will act in the conflict with the Houthis and whether potential punitive actions against them will be considered.”

The situation remains volatile, with implications for both regional stability and global shipping routes.