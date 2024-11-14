YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad Celebrate 180 Years of YMCA and 100 Years of the Olympic Movement

Secunderabad: The YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad Secunderabad Branch marked two monumental milestones on November 14, 2024, celebrating 180 years of the YMCA and the 100th anniversary of the Olympic Movement. The event, held at YMCA Secunderabad, brought together members, leaders, and supporters of the organization to commemorate these significant achievements.

One of the highlights of the event was the felicitation of Sri Anil Thomasji, the Vice Chairman of the Minority Department, All India Congress Committee. He was honored for his contributions to the community and his continued support for organizations like the YMCA that strive to make a positive impact on society.

A Moment of Gratitude

The event saw a gathering of YMCA staff and leaders, all coming together to recognize Sri Anil Thomasji’s efforts. The ceremony was graced by several prominent figures from the YMCA community, including:

Mr. Norman Swaroop Isaac , Treasurer, YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad

, Treasurer, YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad Mr. Leonard Myron , General Secretary, YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad-Secunderabad

, General Secretary, YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad-Secunderabad Dr. Sampat , Assistant General Secretary, YMCA Greater Hyderabad

, Assistant General Secretary, YMCA Greater Hyderabad Mr. Kenneth , Branch Secretary, YMCA Secunderabad

, Branch Secretary, YMCA Secunderabad Dr. Eugene George, Director of Sports and Physical Education, YMCA of Greater Hyderabad

Together, they marked the occasion with reflections on the YMCA’s rich history and its continued commitment to serving communities through sports, education, and community development.

A Legacy of Service and Excellence

The YMCA’s celebration of 180 years is a tribute to its global impact, which has touched millions of lives across the world. Over the decades, the YMCA has remained a beacon of hope, empowering individuals, especially youth, and fostering a sense of global brotherhood and sportsmanship.

The Olympic Movement, which has been closely associated with the YMCA, celebrates a century of promoting athletic excellence, youth engagement, and cultural exchange. As the world celebrates the 100 years of the Olympic Movement, the YMCA reflects on its integral role in supporting and inspiring generations of athletes, educators, and volunteers.

Looking Ahead

The YMCA continues to champion the values of unity, integrity, and service, playing a pivotal role in fostering community development, sportsmanship, and educational empowerment across Hyderabad and beyond. As we look towards the future, events like these remind us of the deep-rooted legacy and the ongoing commitment to shaping a better, more inclusive society.